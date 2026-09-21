Global Game Scouting Tournament set for September 25 kick-off in Accra

Audio By Carbonatix
The Global Game Scouting Tournament is entering its final days of preparations ahead of its September 25-26 staging at the McDan Sports Complex in Labadi. is entering its final days of preparations ahead of its September 25-26 staging at the McDan Sports Complex in Labadi.
Organised in partnership with ExcelsiorPro, the tournament is expected to attract scouts, professional clubs, academies and football agencies looking to identify emerging talent.
With the event now just days away, participating players are preparing for an opportunity to showcase their abilities in front of talent evaluators with links to professional football.
Organisers say players will be assessed not only on their technical qualities but also their tactical understanding, physical attributes, attitude and overall potential.
Standout performers could earn recommendations for trials and other opportunities with professional clubs.
The tournament will also provide additional exposure through match-day video coverage, social media updates, digital platforms, sports blogs and radio.
Beyond the competition itself, organisers hope the event will help create a stronger pathway between young African footballers and professional opportunities in Europe and other parts of the world.
The final preparations are now underway, with attention turning to the players who will have the chance to make their mark when the tournament gets underway on September 25.
The organisers are also welcoming partnerships from clubs, academies, football agencies, scouting organisations, sponsors and other stakeholders interested in supporting football development.
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