Black Stars must win next game against Côte d’Ivoire – Carlos Queiroz

Audio By Carbonatix
Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz says winning the next game is Ghana’s immediate priority as they begin their 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.
Ghana face Côte d’Ivoire in Bouaké on Thursday in their opening Group C fixture before hosting The Gambia in Accra on September 29.
Queiroz says the Black Stars cannot afford to look beyond their first assignment as they seek to return to the AFCON after missing the 2025 tournament.
“There is always a new challenge. For me the most important trophy at this moment is the next game, to win the next game,” Queiroz said.
“You cannot be on the top roof of Accra without climbing the steps of the building and the steps for us now are to win the next game.”
Ghana’s preparations have been disrupted by injuries, with Mohammed Kudus and Nathaniel Adjei withdrawing from the squad.
Thomas Partey was also not invited because of his hamstring problems.
Alidu Seidu, Jonas Adjetey, Mohammed Fuseini and Brandon Thomas-Asante have since been called up as replacements.
The Black Stars will first have to navigate their difficult trip to Bouaké before turning their attention to The Gambia as they begin their bid to qualify for the 2027 AFCON.
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