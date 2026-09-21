The late Abubakar Sedik was an exceptional DCE – Ashanti Regional Minister

The Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, has described the late District Chief Executive (DCE) for Ahafo Ano South West, Abubakar Sedik, as an exceptional and hardworking administrator whose dedication contributed significantly to the development of the district.

Speaking to mourners at the Mankranso Assembly forecourt to pay their last respects to the late DCE, as he was laid to rest, Dr Amoakohene said the sudden death of Abubakar Sedik was a great loss to the district, the Ashanti Region, and the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said the late DCE was a promising young politician who demonstrated strong leadership, commitment, and a clear vision for the development of the Ahafo Ano South West District.

According to the Regional Minister, the late Abubakar Sedik was always quick to respond to challenges confronting the district and worked tirelessly to address the concerns of residents.

“We were swift in responding to issues in the Ahafo Ano South West District because of Abubakar Sadik. He was imbued with a vision for the district and was determined to transform the lives of the people,” he said.

Dr Amoakohene said although the death of the DCE had created a painful void, his passing would not bring development in the district to a standstill.

He assured residents that the government would continue to undertake development projects in the district as a way of preserving and advancing the legacy of the late DCE.

The Regional Minister said the late Abubakar Sedik would be remembered not only for his political service but also for his commitment to the welfare of the people he served.

The atmosphere at the funeral was filled with grief as family members, friends, government officials, party supporters, and residents struggled to come to terms with the loss of a young leader whose tenure was cut short unexpectedly.

Some residents were seen in tears as the remains of the late DCE were conveyed for burial, with mourners describing his death as a painful loss to the community.

Several DCEs who spoke to Adom News also expressed sadness over the death of their colleague, describing him as a dedicated colleague who was passionate about public service.

They said his sudden passing had left a deep void among the DCEs and the wider local government fraternity, stressing that his contributions to the development of Ahafo Ano South West would not be forgotten.

They extended their condolences to the bereaved family, the people of Ahafo Ano South West, and the NDC, while urging residents to unite and continue the development agenda that the late Abubakar Sedik championed during his time in office.

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