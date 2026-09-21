Sheenah Naturals unveils Akuaba Collection at Beauty Inside Out Conference

Source: Rhocilla Calys-Tagoe  
  21 September 2026 5:30pm
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Ghanaian beauty and wellness brand Sheenah Naturals has unveiled its new premium Akuaba Collection at the Beauty Inside Out Conference, held on Friday, September 18, 2026, at Africa Trade House, 1st Floor, Accra.

Founded by Gladys Nana Akua Cobbina, Sheenah Naturals has grown since its establishment in 2018 into a Ghanaian beauty brand offering skincare and hair-care products inspired by natural African ingredients.

The Akuaba Collection, inspired by the iconic Ghanaian Akuaba doll, combines African heritage with a modern, premium feel.

The unisex collection features luxury body-care products and represents the brand’s ambition to take Ghanaian beauty and African-inspired products to the global market.

The launch formed part of the Beauty Inside Out Conference, which brought together women for conversations on beauty, wellness, self-care and purposeful living.

Other brands featured at the event included Nunya Naturals and Perfumes by Ayida Jackson, showcasing the growing range of locally developed beauty and wellness products.

For Gladys Nana Akua Cobbina and Sheenah Naturals, the Akuaba launch marks another chapter in the evolution of a proudly Ghanaian brand with global ambitions.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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