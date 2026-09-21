Black Stars: It’s our decision to leave Kudus to recover – Queiroz 

Black Stars head coach Carlos Queiroz says the decision to replace Mohammed Kudus in the squad is to allow the player become fully fit.

Kudus, who has as initially included in the 24-man squad list for the upcoming game against Côte d’Ivoire, Gambia and Morocco.

However, the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder communicated his decision to withdraw from squad with his place being taken by Mohammed Fuseini.

Speaking at Monday afternoon’s press conference, the Portuguese trainer said the player needed more time to recover fully after his engagement against Aston Villa.

“It is simple for you guys to understand. In the course of our decisions as national team coaches, we cannot control the decisions of club coaches,” he told the press.

“In the course of our conversations, it looked like Kudus was moving in the right direction. After playing 70 plus minutes (for his Tottenham), we had a little conversation with him and decided it would be best for him to rest and recover properly.

“We have to make decisions based on the information we have in our hands.”

Ghana will face Côte d’Ivoire and Gambia in the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers before facing Morocco in an international friendly

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