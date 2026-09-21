Sammy Gyamfi says 2018 NACOC removal from port inspections weakened drug checks

CEO of Ghana GoldBod, Sammy Gyamfi

GoldBod Chief Executive Officer, Sammy Gyamfi, says the removal of the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) from Ghana’s list of Port Inspection Agencies in 2018 weakened the country’s capacity to detect and prevent drug trafficking through its ports.

He said the decision, taken in June 2018, undermined the Commission’s port inspection role, despite its mandate to monitor, regulate and enforce laws on narcotics trafficking.

“In Ghana, the body mandated to monitor, regulate, enforce and control the trafficking of narcotics is the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC),” he said.

Mr Gyamfi said the reasons for NACOC’s removal remained unclear, but argued that the consequences for drug enforcement were significant.

“While it is unclear what may have informed that decision in 2018, it is evident that the said decision weakened NACOC’s port inspection function and denied them the ability to detect and prevent drug trafficking through the country’s ports of entry and exit,” he stated.

Call for stronger port security

His comments follow a recent drug seizure in another jurisdiction involving a consignment reportedly traced to one of Ghana’s ports.

Mr Gyamfi said the incident underscored the need to strengthen monitoring and inspection systems at the country’s entry and exit points.

He welcomed President John Dramani Mahama’s reported directive to reinstate NACOC on the list of Port Inspection Agencies and grant the Commission access to all entry and exit points by air, land and sea.

“As someone who has closely worked with the Major General Maxwell Obuba Mantey-led NACOC in fighting gold-smuggling, I am confident that with the necessary support, NACOC will succeed in stemming this tide,” he said.

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