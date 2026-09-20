Ghana needs a law to sustain constitutional reforms – CDD-Ghana

The Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) is calling for legislation to guide the implementation of proposed constitutional reforms and ensure the process continues despite changes in government.

The call forms part of concerns raised by a coalition of more than 100 civil society organisations over the ongoing constitutional review process.

The CSOs want government to develop a clear constitutional reform implementation roadmap backed by law to determine how the recommendations should be considered and implemented over the coming years.

Speaking on JoyNews' Newsfile on Saturday, Programmes Officer for Elections, Rule of Law and Anti-Corruption at CDD-Ghana, Vera Abena Addo, said the roadmap was necessary because the process could be disrupted by elections, campaigns or a change in government.

“We need a roadmap, a constitutional reform implementation roadmap, an Act, because we also recognise that there are a lot of interruptions. There are a lot of things that could interrupt the process,” she said.

The concerns come ahead of the proposed referendum in 2027 and the 2028 general elections, which the CSOs say could affect the continuity of the reform process.

Abena Addo said Ghana had attempted constitutional reform before and should avoid a situation where a change in political leadership forces the country to restart the process.

“We don't want to start this process all over again. We have done it before. This is the third attempt we want to do this. Can we at least for once have a clear guide?” she asked.

According to CDD-Ghana, the proposed law should identify reforms that can be implemented immediately and those requiring further negotiations and consensus-building.

It said an agreed legal framework could ensure that the process continues regardless of changes in government.

“If we have that Act implemented, and we all agree that this is how we want to do it over five years, 10 years, there should be a law that should regulate how the process should continue from here.”

The CSOs also believe there is already broad agreement among stakeholders on the need for constitutional reform, although differences remain over specific proposals and the process for implementing them.

Abena Addo noted that the NPP, TUC and civil society groups may disagree on some issues but share common ground on the need for an inclusive and credible reform process.

The group is also urging the Constitution Review Implementation Committee to facilitate further consensus-building, including consideration of the various positions presented by stakeholders.

“We don't have to lose this momentum. I really think there's opportunity for us to do something this time,” she said.

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