Ghana begins free rabies vaccination for 25,000 pets 

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Ghana has begun free rabies vaccination for 25,000 dogs and cats in identified high-risk areas as part of efforts to eliminate human deaths from dog-mediated rabies by 2030.

The nationwide campaign forms part of World Rabies Month 2026 and supports Ghana's commitment to achieving zero human deaths from dog-mediated rabies by 2030.

The Veterinary Services Department of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture announced the campaign, themed “Stronger Together,” in a statement signed by the Chief Veterinary Officer, Dr Emmanuel Allegye-Cudjoe.

Dr Allegye-Cudjoe said the vaccination would be free throughout September 2026, after which a prescribed fee would apply.

He said public education would be intensified through schools, religious institutions, traditional and social media, and community engagements.

Educational videos and audio messages in Twi, Ga, Ewe and Hausa would be widely shown.

Dr Allegye-Cudjoe urged all pet owners to vaccinate their dogs and cats against rabies every year and report any animal bite or scratch immediately to the nearest health facility.

He also advised that the animal involved should be reported to the nearest veterinary centre.

"Rabies is virtually 100 per cent fatal once symptoms develop, but it is preventable through vaccination," he said.

He said failure to vaccinate a pet might constitute an offence under applicable Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assembly (MMDA) by-laws.

The Veterinary Services Department called on Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies (MMDAs), civil society organisations, religious and traditional authorities, development partners and the private sector to support the campaign. It said such support could be provided through the supply of vaccines, logistics, public education and community mobilisation activities.

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