Kwesi Pratt Jnr questions Ghana-US defence cooperation agreement over sovereignty concerns

Veteran journalist Kwesi Pratt Jnr. has questioned aspects of Ghana’s 2018 Defence Cooperation Agreement with the United States, arguing that some of its provisions raise concerns about the country’s sovereignty and national interests.

Speaking at the 15th Kwame Nkrumah Memorial Lecture at the University of Cape Coast on September 18, where he was also honoured with a Doctor of Letters degree, the media executive and Pan-Africanist called on Ghanaians to critically examine the agreement and demand accountability over arrangements that, in his view, affect the country’s national interests.

The agreement, which entered into force in May 2018, provides a framework for enhanced defence cooperation between Ghana and the United States.

Addressing attendees, Mr Pratt said some provisions of the agreement raised concerns about Ghana’s sovereignty, including one which he said prevents the country from claiming compensation if US soldiers destroy property while in Ghana.

He also questioned a provision which he said allows US soldiers to use Ghana’s national frequencies free of charge.

“We have signed an agreement that says clearly that US soldiers, US Army, are entitled to use national frequencies free of charge,” he said.

Drawing from his experience in the media, Mr Pratt questioned why Ghanaian television operators were required to pay for the use of frequencies despite operating for the public good, while, according to him, US soldiers could use the frequencies without charge.

“I run a television station. And we Ghanaians running a television station for public good cannot use frequencies for free. But US soldiers, when they come into Ghana, use our frequencies for free,” he said.

Mr Pratt expressed deep disappointment with successive governments over what he described as a failure to protect Ghana’s dignity.

“I feel very deeply sad that we continuously elect completely irresponsible governments,” he said.

He further accused successive governments of failing to respect Ghana’s dignity and of deliberately undermining the vision of Ghana’s first president, Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah.

“We continuously elect governments that have no respect for our dignity. We continuously elect governments who deliberately subvert the dreams of Osagyefo Dr Kwame Nkrumah,” he said.

Mr Pratt said he hoped Ghanaians would eventually demand greater accountability from governments over decisions and agreements that affect the country’s national interests.

“And I pray for that day when the people of Ghana will wake up and say loudly that we can’t take anymore,” he said.

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