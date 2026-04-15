Who controls Ghana’s digital identity infrastructures? A cybersecurity perspective on sovereignty, risk, and the Ghana card

Sampson Ntiamoah

In a banking hall in Accra, a citizen presents a Ghana Card. Within seconds, their identity is verified. The process is seamless, efficient, and symbolic of Ghana’s digital transformation.

But behind this moment of convenience lies a deeper question, one that is rarely asked: Who truly controls the system that verifies this identity?

The Ghana Card has evolved beyond a physical identification tool. It now serves as the backbone of Ghana’s digital ecosystem, linking financial services, telecommunications, healthcare, taxation, and governance.

As such, it must be understood not merely as a public service tool, but as critical national infrastructure. Yet, in cybersecurity, control is not defined by legal ownership. It is defined by operational authority.

A nation may legally own its data, but if it does not control the systems that store, process, and secure that data, then its sovereignty is incomplete.

The prevailing assumption is simple: the State owns the Ghana Card data, therefore the State has sovereignty over it. However, cybersecurity realities challenge this assumption.

True control depends on several critical factors:

Who manages the encryption keys?

Who controls the infrastructure and servers?

Who maintains and updates the system?

Who has the technical capability to operate the system independently?

If the answers to these questions point outside the State, then ownership becomes symbolic rather than functional.

National identity systems operate across multiple layers, data, infrastructure, control, and operations. Each layer introduces potential vulnerabilities if not fully governed by the State.

Centralization, while efficient, creates a high-impact risk environment. A single compromise could expose millions of identities, disrupt financial systems, and undermine trust in governance. This is not a theoretical concern. It is a structural reality inherent in centralized identity architectures

Private vendors play a crucial role in building and maintaining digital systems. However, when technical expertise, system knowledge, and operational capabilities reside primarily with external entities, a dependency is created.

This dependency manifests in several ways:

The State may be unable to operate the system without vendor support

System architecture may be proprietary and difficult to transfer

Migration to alternative systems may be complex or restricted

In such scenarios, the State becomes reliant on the vendor not just for support, but for continuity. A cybersecurity assessment reveals several critical risks:

Vendor Lock-In:

The inability to operate or migrate systems independently.

Encryption Key Exposure:

If key management is external, data confidentiality is indirectly controlled.

Supply Chain Attacks:

Vendors can become entry points for cyber threats.

Jurisdictional Risks:

Data governed by foreign legal systems may be accessed externally.

Centralized Breach Impact:

A single breach could affect an entire population. These risks are not speculative, they are well-documented across global digital infrastructure systems.

Digital sovereignty must be redefined beyond legal frameworks. A nation achieves true sovereignty only when it controls:

Its encryption systems

Its infrastructure

Its operational capabilities

Its technical knowledge base

Its legal jurisdiction over data

Without these, sovereignty remains conditional. Addressing these risks requires deliberate and strategic action:

First, a comprehensive sovereign audit must be conducted to determine where data resides, who controls encryption, and how systems are managed.

Second, encryption key ownership must be fully transferred to the State.

Third, investment in national data infrastructure must be prioritized to ensure data localization and control.

Fourth, the role of vendors must be redefined, from system operators to technical support partners.

Finally, Ghana must invest in building a strong base of local cybersecurity and systems engineering expertise to sustain independent operations.

The Ghana Card is a remarkable achievement. It reflects progress, ambition, and technological advancement. However, success in digital identity is not measured only by adoption or efficiency. It is measured by resilience, independence, and control.

In the digital age, identity is power. And control of identity systems is control of national infrastructure. If Ghana does not fully control its digital identity system, then its digital future remains dependent.

The question is no longer whether Ghana owns its data. The real question is whether Ghana controls it.

The author, Sampson Ntiamoah is a Cybersecurity Expert, and the CEO of Smart Think Global Technology.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.