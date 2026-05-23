Ghana Card is gateway to national services – Interior Minister as NIA marks 20 years in operation

The National Identification Authority (NIA) has marked 20 years of its operations, with the government highlighting the Ghana Card as a central gateway to accessing key public and private services, including finance, healthcare, telecommunications, and other essential national systems.

Speaking at the 20th Anniversary Launch held in Accra on the theme “Reflecting on the Past, Securing the Future”, the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, described the evolution of the identity system as a major national achievement that has strengthened both governance and economic participation.

He noted that the NIA has transformed from what he described as a “conceptual initiative” into a “resilient and sophisticated biometric identity ecosystem” that now underpins national security and supports service delivery across sectors.

“When we began this journey, the road was fraught with uncertainty, resources were limited, and expectations were high. Yet through determination and foresight, a solid foundation was laid. Today, the Ghana Card transcends its role as a mere identification document,” he said.

Hon. Muntaka outlined three key priorities going forward: achieving universal coverage to ensure every Ghanaian is enrolled, strengthening data protection and system integrity, and deepening innovation to make identity services more seamless and accessible to citizens.

He assured the Authority of the government’s continued support and urged staff and partners to sustain momentum and pursue excellence in expanding identity management systems beyond Ghana’s borders.

He further described national identity building as an ongoing process that must evolve alongside the country’s development needs and aspirations.

Also speaking at the event, the Executive Secretary of the National Identification Authority, Mr. Wisdom Kwaku Deku, reflected on the institution’s journey from its early development stages to its current role as a key pillar in Ghana’s governance and digital systems.

He highlighted the growing integration of technology in improving operational efficiency and expanding the reach of the Ghana Card, stressing its importance as a practical identity tool that supports inclusion and access to services.

Mr. Deku expressed appreciation to Ghanaians for their continued trust in the Authority and called for renewed commitment to its mandate, anchored on integrity, purpose, and innovation as the country strengthens its identity infrastructure.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.