Bosomtwe STEM Girls SHS team returns to rousing welcome after World Robofest Championship feat

The Robotics team of the Bosomtwe STEM Girls SHS returned to a rousing welcome in the Ashanti region after representing Ghana at the 2026 World Robofest Championship in the United States of America.

The all-female team, after a display of innovative dexterity at this year’s competition, placed fourth in the Time Trial Bottle Sumo category.

The girls' achievement at the world championships has been described as a testament to their exceptional acumen in STEM education.

Family, friends and students of the school gathered at the Prempeh I Airport in Kumasi to celebrate the feat of these young budding scientists.

Enchanting voices accompanied by the kete dance from the cultural troupe of the school serenaded the team as they touched down in Kumasi.

A guard of honour by the school’s cadet corps affirmed proud moments for the girls’ impressive run at the world tournament.

At the world championship, the team were tasked with various events where they emerged fourth in a category that required them to develop a robot within two minutes.

The girls demonstrated quick thinking to assemble a robot within 30 seconds of the stipulated time, securing them the fourth position in the Time Trial Summo category.

“This was a great experience for all of us. With adequate resources, we can do exceptionally well. I didn’t expect to return home in this grand style of welcoming,” one of the girls said.

For teachers, parents and the students, they believe that with adequate investments into STEM education, especially for girls, Ghana’s quest to become a technological hub in Africa could be attained for continental development.

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