Audio By Carbonatix
President of Groupe Ndoum, Dr Nana Kweku Ndoum, has acknowledged that rebuilding GN Savings and Loans will be a difficult and lengthy process following years of asset disposals and deterioration after the revocation of the company’s licence.
Speaking on JoyNews’ Newsfile on Saturday, May 23, Dr Ndoum said the group remains hopeful about returning to the financial sector despite the significant challenges ahead.
“It is going to be a long and complicated process to try and restore what we had. This is simply because so much time has passed and so much has happened,” he said.
According to him, a substantial number of the company’s assets have either been disposed of or left to deteriorate since the licence was revoked in 2019.
“We have pictures and videos of vehicles, generators and motorcycles rusting and exposed to the elements,” he stated.
“There are places where you would previously see 100 or 200 vehicles parked, but if you go there today, you will find only four or five. So a lot of the assets have been disposed of.”
Dr Ndoum explained that the group is awaiting clear directives from the courts regarding the process for the return of the assets before making definitive decisions on a relaunch.
However, he expressed confidence that Groupe Ndoum would eventually return to the financial market once there is clarity on the recovery process.
His comments follow Thursday’s Court of Appeal ruling in favour of GN Savings and Loans, which directed the Bank of Ghana to return the company’s assets to it and its shareholders.
Latest Stories
-
Restoring GN Savings and Loans will be difficult after years of asset disposal — Dr Kweku Ndoum
16 minutes
-
Misrepresentation of GN Bank’s financial position led to collapse – Dr Kweku Nduom
27 minutes
-
Collapse of GN Bank led to loss of over 4,500 jobs — Dr Kweku Ndoum
35 minutes
-
Arrest and denial of bail being used to intimidate opposition voices — Egyapa Mercer
39 minutes
-
GN Savings & Loans: Banking sector clean-up could’ve been managed better – Bobby Banson
57 minutes
-
National Chief Imam urges Ghanaian pilgrims to uphold discipline and unity ahead of 2026 Hajj
1 hour
-
Gov’t owed GN Bank GH¢300m in unpaid IPCs before reclassification and licence revocation — Dr Kweku Ndoum
1 hour
-
Fernandes named Premier League player of season
1 hour
-
BoG failed in its supervisory role in GN Bank crisis — Senyo Hosi
1 hour
-
Mahama cuts sod for Bole College of Education, unveils major development projects for Savannah Region
2 hours
-
NDC tightens control over media representation
2 hours
-
GN Savings licence revocation came as a shock – Dr Kweku Ndoum
2 hours
-
GN Bank was not insolvent before downgrade and licence revocation – Kweku Ndoum
2 hours
-
US tells foreigners seeking green cards: Return to your countries to apply
2 hours
-
Trump says he will not attend son Donald Trump Jr.’s wedding
2 hours