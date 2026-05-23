National Chief Imam urges Ghanaian pilgrims to uphold discipline and unity ahead of 2026 Hajj

Audio By Carbonatix
The National Chief Imam of Ghana, Osman Nuhu Sharubutu has extended warm greetings and congratulations to Ghanaian pilgrims embarking on this year’s Hajj pilgrimage.
He described the journey as one of the most significant pillars of Islam and prayed for safe travel, good health, and acceptance of their devotion.
In a message to the pilgrims, His Eminence said: “This sacred journey is among the most significant pillars of Islam and it is the prayer of the National Chief Imam that Allah grants you safe travel, good health, and complete acceptance of your response to the call of Allah.”
He urged pilgrims to uphold Islamic values throughout the journey, adding: “As you prepare to depart, the National Chief Imam urges all pilgrims to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the highest values of Islam; patience, humility, selflessness, discipline, and respect for others.”
He further reminded them of their responsibility as national representatives.
The Chief Imam also expressed appreciation to President John Dramani Mahama for his continued support towards improving the organisation and welfare of Ghanaian pilgrims.
He commended the Hajj Board Chairman, Alhaji Ibrahim Tanko, and the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana for what he described as their dedication and tireless efforts in ensuring a smooth process.
He encouraged pilgrims to cooperate fully with officials, follow all guidelines, and remain law-abiding during their stay in Saudi Arabia.
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