National Chief Imam urges Ghanaian pilgrims to uphold discipline and unity ahead of 2026 Hajj

National Chief Imam Sheikh Osman Nuhu Sharubutu

The Office of the National Chief Imam has extended warm congratulations to Ghanaian Muslims preparing to undertake the 2026 Hajj, urging them to exemplify the highest values of Islam throughout the sacred pilgrimage.

In a message dated 5th May 2026, the National Chief Imam underscored the spiritual significance of the journey, describing it as “among the most significant pillars of Islam,” and prayed for a successful and fulfilling experience for all pilgrims.

“It is the prayer of the National Chief Imam that Allah grants you safe travel, good health, and complete acceptance of your response to the call of Allah,” the statement noted.

Pilgrims were further encouraged to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects discipline, humility, and respect, while recognising their role as ambassadors of Ghana on the global stage.

“As you prepare to depart, the National Chief Imam urges all pilgrims to conduct themselves in a manner that reflects the highest values of Islam: patience, humility, selflessness, discipline, and respect for others,” the statement said. “Remember that you are not only representing yourselves and your families, but also Ghana and the global Muslim community.”

The message also conveyed appreciation to the government for its role in facilitating a smooth pilgrimage. The Chief Imam commended President John Dramani Mahama for his continued commitment to improving the Hajj experience for Ghanaian pilgrims.

“His intervention has significantly contributed to improving the welfare, logistics, and overall experience of pilgrims,” the statement added.

In the same vein, the leadership of the Ghana Hajj Board was recognised for its organisational efforts. The statement praised Chairman Alhaji Ibrahim Tanko and his team at the Pilgrims Affairs Office of Ghana for their dedication and coordination.

“Their commitment to service has been instrumental in facilitating a seamless process for all intending pilgrims,” the message stated.

Pilgrims were also advised to cooperate fully with officials, strictly adhere to guidelines, and remain law-abiding during their stay in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

“Let us uphold the good name of Ghana through exemplary conduct,” the statement emphasised. “May Allah accept your Hajj, forgive your shortcomings, and return you home safely as better individuals, spiritually renewed and enriched.”

The message concluded with the traditional well-wishes of “Hajj Mabroor,” signalling prayers for an accepted pilgrimage.

The full statement;

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