9 in 10 Ghanaians trust vaccines, support local production — Survey

A nationwide survey conducted by the National Vaccine Institute (NVI) has found that nine out of ten Ghanaians have confidence in vaccines and support efforts to manufacture them locally.

The survey, which covered 13,905 respondents across all 16 regions and 55 districts, is described by the NVI as one of the largest vaccine perception studies conducted in Ghana.

According to the findings, 89.7 per cent of respondents expressed confidence in vaccines, while 94.2 per cent said they believe in the collective responsibility to ensure vaccines are accessible to all.

However, the study also revealed low awareness of Ghana’s local vaccine manufacturing agenda, with only 14.3 per cent of respondents aware of plans to establish local vaccine production ahead of the expected 2027 rollout.

The findings were released in a statement signed by the Chief Executive Officer of the NVI, Dr Sodzi Sodzi-Tettey.

“Ghana has a strong foundation of vaccine confidence, but success depends on bridging the awareness and trust gap for locally manufactured vaccines,” he stated.

“What is needed now is targeted policy and communication strategies to address misinformation, cost barriers, and regional disparities to encourage uptake.”

Dr Sodzi-Tettey added that the NVI remains grateful to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the Food and Drugs Authority (FDA), and the World Health Organisation (WHO) for their support and contributions to the institute’s work.

High trust in health workers

The survey found strong public trust in healthcare professionals involved in vaccine administration.

About 87.8 per cent of respondents said they trust doctors and nurses who administer vaccines, while many also expressed confidence in the Ghana Health Service and the Food and Drugs Authority.

The report noted, however, that public awareness of Ghana’s vaccine manufacturing ambitions remains low despite the country’s preparations to begin local production in 2027.

The NVI said the findings highlight the urgent need for nationwide public education campaigns to combat misinformation and build public confidence in locally manufactured vaccines.

Regional disparities

The study also revealed notable regional differences in vaccine acceptance.

Urban regions such as Greater Accra, Ashanti, and Central recorded relatively lower vaccine acceptance despite greater access to information, while rural communities in northern Ghana and the Oti Region showed stronger levels of trust and acceptance.

Respondents indicated that seeing Ghanaian scientists and local manufacturing facilities involved in vaccine production would significantly boost confidence in Ghana-made vaccines.

Key challenges

The survey identified several barriers to vaccine uptake, including the cost of vaccines, long distances to vaccination centres, and concerns over storage and transportation systems, particularly cold-chain infrastructure in rural communities.

The NVI stressed the need to strengthen vaccine storage and distribution systems to maintain public trust and ensure effective delivery nationwide.

Nationwide campaign planned

Ahead of the planned 2027 rollout of locally manufactured vaccines, the NVI says it will launch a nationwide awareness and acceptance campaign.

The initiative will focus on addressing misinformation, increasing public understanding of local vaccine production, and encouraging national support for the programme.

The campaign is expected to involve government institutions, development partners, healthcare professionals, civil society organisations, community leaders, the private sector, and the media.

According to the NVI, the survey provides important baseline data to guide behaviour-change interventions and communication strategies aimed at improving vaccine acceptance.

Part of the broader African agenda

Ghana’s vaccine manufacturing plans form part of the African Union’s Partnership for African Vaccine Manufacturing (PAVM), which seeks to ensure that at least 60 per cent of vaccines used in Africa are produced locally by 2040.

Dr Sodzi-Tettey said the findings demonstrate that Ghanaians are ready to support the country’s transition towards vaccine self-sufficiency.

“The planned production of locally manufactured vaccines in 2027 is not only about health security,” he said.

“It is about national pride, scientific advancement, economic resilience, and Africa’s determination to take control of its health future.”

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