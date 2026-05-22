Minority vows to block new taxes, cites hardship on Ghanaians

The Minority Caucus in Parliament has declared its opposition to any government move to introduce new taxes or levies, arguing that Ghanaians are already facing significant economic hardship and cannot bear additional financial pressure.

The position was outlined at a media briefing by the leadership of the Minority on Friday, May 22, where several national economic and governance issues were discussed.

Speaking on behalf of the caucus, Deputy Minority Leader Patricia Appiagyei criticised the government over what she described as contradictions in the National Democratic Congress's approach to taxation since assuming office in January 2025.

She said that while the Minority supports efforts to improve fiscal discipline and reduce government expenditure, the measures introduced so far have not delivered the level of relief expected by citizens.

According to her, although the government has announced reforms aimed at curbing waste and improving economic management, implementation has been slow and largely symbolic, offering little relief to ordinary Ghanaians under economic strain.

Mrs Appiagyei further argued that the current economic conditions require policies that ease the burden on households and businesses, rather than the introduction of additional taxes and levies that could worsen the situation.

“The Minority welcomes genuine efforts to cut waste, but reforms so far appear too slow and largely cosmetic. Ghanaians are taxed enough, and the Minority reiterates its firm position of no new taxes on an already burdened citizenry,” she said.

She added that the governing NDC, while in opposition, strongly opposed certain taxes, but has since introduced its own levies in office — a position she described as contradictory to its earlier promises.

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