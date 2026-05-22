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Agriculture Ministry warns against unauthorised livestock markets ahead of Eid

Source: Deborah Quarcoo  
  22 May 2026 12:41pm
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The Veterinary Services Department under the Ministry of Food and Agriculture has raised concerns over the proliferation of unauthorised temporary livestock markets being mounted ahead of the upcoming Islamic festival, cautioning that the practice poses serious public health and environmental risks.

In a statement, the Department stressed that while it respects the religious and cultural importance of the festival, all livestock trading activities must comply strictly with veterinary, public health, sanitation and local government regulations.

It was observed that several of the temporary animal markets operating in open spaces across various towns and cities are doing so without veterinary inspection, approved sanitation systems, biosecurity measures, or official authorisation.

The Department warned that such unregulated operations increase the risk of zoonotic and transboundary animal diseases, environmental pollution, traffic obstruction and public safety challenges.

Citing its mandate under the Diseases of Animals Act, 1961 (Act 83), the Veterinary Services Department said it is empowered to prevent and control animal diseases and regulate activities that threaten animal and public health.

Operators, traders and the general public have therefore been urged to comply strictly with all regulatory requirements governing the movement and sale of livestock.

“We have observed with concern the increasing proliferation of temporary livestock markets and unauthorised animal sale points in open spaces ahead of the upcoming Islamic festival,” the Department stated.

“Many of these markets are operating without veterinary inspection, approved sanitation arrangements, biosecurity measures, disease surveillance, and authorisation from the appropriate authorities.”

“The uncontrolled operation of such markets poses significant risks, including the spread of zoonotic and transboundary animal diseases, environmental pollution, public health threats, traffic obstruction, and security concerns.”

The Department further directed that all temporary livestock markets established for the festival must be dismantled immediately after the celebrations.

It warned that failure to comply with the directive will attract enforcement actions, including closure of unauthorised markets, possible confiscation of animals, and sanctions by relevant authorities.

The Veterinary Services Department is calling for cooperation from Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, Regional Coordinating Councils, security agencies, traditional leaders, religious leaders, livestock traders and the general public to ensure animal health, public safety and environmental sanitation are protected.

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