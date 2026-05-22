BoG Governor calls for balance between financial innovation and stability

Audio By Carbonatix
Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Johnson Pandit Asiama, has stressed the importance of balancing financial innovation with stability to ensure emerging technologies do not pose risks to the financial system.
Speaking at the 2026 ACI World Congress, Dr Asiama said central banks must carefully manage the growing intersection between innovation and regulation as digital technologies continue to transform the financial sector.
He explained that while innovation is essential for expanding financial services and improving efficiency, regulators must also ensure that new technologies do not undermine confidence and stability within the financial system.
“Innovation versus stability is just another trade-off central banks have to balance. How do we do this? Regulatory sandboxes and innovation hubs. These offer a controlled environment within which these can be developed, but at the same time ensuring that you are regulating the risk without frustrating the technology,” he stated.
According to the BoG Governor, Ghana has adopted a regulatory approach that prioritises oversight of risks associated with innovation rather than restricting technological development itself.
“For us in Ghana, that is one approach we have been adopting; do not regulate the technology,y but regulate the risk. Walk with them, know what it is about so that you do not frustrate but rather facilitate in your approach,” he added.
Dr Asiama noted that regulatory sandboxes and innovation hubs remain important tools for supporting the growth of financial technology while maintaining the integrity and resilience of the country’s financial sector.
He maintained that collaboration between regulators and innovators would be essential in creating a secure and inclusive financial ecosystem capable of supporting long-term economic growth.
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