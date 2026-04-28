Science, technology, innovation remain practical development tools—Dr. Belete 

Ethiopia’s Minister for Innovation and Technology, Dr Belete Molla Getahun, has said that science, technology and innovation (STI) should be treated as practical development tools.

He stressed that they should not be viewed as “an abstract ideal” or a “luxury reserved for developed countries”.

Speaking at the Eighth African Science, Technology and Innovation Forum in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Sunday, April 26, he addressed a gathering of ministers, senior policymakers, representatives of the African Union and United Nations system, private sector leaders, academia and civil society.

The forum was convened under the theme “Achieving Progress Towards the 2030 Agenda and Agenda 2063 Through Transformative and Coordinated Actions in Science, Technology and Digital Innovation.”

Dr Belete linked science, technology and innovation to sustainability, citing Ethiopia’s work on reforestation, electric mobility, artificial intelligence, data infrastructure and emerging technologies, including the peaceful application of nuclear science for development outcomes in energy, agriculture and health.

The minister also underscored the importance of continental cooperation, arguing that no country can innovate in isolation, and called for stronger science diplomacy, harmonised approaches, interoperable systems and deeper collaboration.

In a remark, the Executive Secretary of the Economic Commission for Africa (ECA) said Africa needs deliberate policy and investment regimes to catch up with the rest of the world in the digital space.

He noted that although opportunities are expanding globally, the reality on the continent remains deeply uneven.

He said that, according to the ITU, a United Nations specialised agency for digital technologies, internet usage in Africa stood at just 36 per cent in 2025, with glaring disparities between urban and rural areas and between men and women.

Furthermore, the continent’s contribution to global innovation remains limited, accounting for only 0.6 per cent of global patent applications, despite representing nearly one-fifth of the world’s population.

Mr Gatete said these figures signal untapped potential and called for urgent action to close the gaps in innovation.

He said, “For example, in Kenya, climate-smart agricultural technologies are increasing crop yields by up to 20 per cent while reducing input costs.

In Rwanda, drone-based medical delivery systems have reduced wastage by 67 per cent and cut stockout times by 60 per cent, transforming health supply chains.”

He added that without coordination, even the most promising innovations would remain isolated successes rather than drivers of continental transformation.

“It offers Africa a critical opportunity to shape global norms, ensuring that emerging technologies reflect our realities, our priorities and our aspirations,” Mr Gatete added.

He reaffirmed that the Economic Commission for Africa remains committed, through its policy research, convening capacity and technical assistance, to supporting Member States to turn these priorities into measurable outcomes.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.