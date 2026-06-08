Tunisia World Cup 2026 team guide

The plan

Tunisia completed their qualification campaign without conceding once in 10 matches – a record shared with Côte d’Ivoire in Africa – but the faces in the dugout were constantly changing. Three different coaches led the team on the road to this World Cup: Jalel Kadri, Montasser Louhichi and Sami Trabelsi. Kadri, now managing Al-Hazem in Saudi Arabia, was Tunisia’s head coach during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. Trabelsi was later replaced by the current manager, Sabri Lamouchi, shortly after Tunisia were knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations in January.

“I am Tunisian, my roots are Tunisian, and I am happy to be here,” Lamouchi said during his first press conference. Why is this significant? Because in 1993, Lamouchi was on the verge of representing Tunisia rather than France. He came, took part in the warm-up, but did not come off the bench – and never returned afterwards. The versions differ between Lamouchi and Youssef Zouaoui, the manager at that time, but the outcome remained the same: Lamouchi never wore the Tunisia shirt. It remains a painful memory that supporters have never forgotten.

Tunisia’s first training camp under Lamouchi, which included two friendly matches, took place in March. His first squad selection highlighted a major shift. The message was clear: Tunisia would rebuild around young players. Another decision warmly welcomed by supporters came during Lamouchi’s first press conference in February: “For the 2026 World Cup, there will only be three goalkeepers.” It is worth remembering that Tunisia’s decision to take four goalkeepers to Qatar had sparked significant controversy. This time, Lamouchi kept his promise.

From a tactical perspective, Lamouchi set Tunisia up in a 4-3-3 system for his first match against Haiti. A few days later against Canada, he experimented with a 4-2-3-1 formation. It remains to be seen how he will approach each of the World Cup games.

The coach

Sabri Lamouchi’s playing career took him to France, where he won Ligue 1 titles with Monaco and Auxerre, and Italy, where he played for Parma and Inter. His first job in coaching came with the Côte d’Ivoire national team in 2012, reaching the quarter-finals of Afcon 2013 and exiting the 2014 World Cup at the group stage. He went on to manage several clubs, notably Rennes – where he coached Wahbi Khazri, a legendary figure in Tunisian football and now a member of his coaching staff – as well as Nottingham Forest, before heading to Qatar and Saudi Arabia. After 14 years in management, Lamouchi is still waiting for his first major trophy. As for this World Cup, no specific objective has been included in his contract. For the next Afcon, however, targets have been clearly defined.

Star player

Hannibal Mejbri, who joined Burnley after failing to make the grade at Manchester United, has become the leading name for Tunisia. Photograph: DeFodi Images/Getty Images

Hannibal Mejbri. The midfielder who chose Tunisia in 2021 has gradually become the face of this national team. After joining Manchester United Under-18s from Monaco for a reported £8m, Hannibal struggled to establish himself. Loan spells at Birmingham and Sevilla followed but his performances have consistently improved since joining Burnley permanently two years ago. Wearing Wahbi Khazri’s iconic No 10 shirt, Hannibal embodies the role: playmaker, unofficial captain and undisputed star. Everyone wants his shirt; everyone wants a picture with him. At the last World Cup, he played only 10 minutes. Since then, everything has changed. He is the first name on the teamsheet now.

One to watch

Developed at Paris St-Germain, the 22-year-old attacking midfielder Ismaël Gharbi now has the opportunity to showcase his talent on the world stage. Born in Paris to a Tunisian father and a mother from Madrid, Gharbi idolised Cristiano Ronaldo – “I used to copy everything he did, from his haircut to his boots,” he told Fifa last year – as well as Isco and Eden Hazard. Loaned by Braga to Augsburg for the 2025-26 campaign, Gharbi’s situation became complicated after the coach who brought him to Germany, Sandro Wagner, was dismissed only weeks after his arrival. Since then, his appearances have been limited. But he has one major advantage: Sabri Lamouchi believes in him and has included him in Tunisia’s World Cup squad.

Unsung hero

Despite struggling for a while with a hernia problem, the left-back Ali Abdi has always given everything for the national team. He used to have to live in the shadow of Ali Maâloul, one of Tunisia’s greatest players in his position. As a result, Abdi spent several years as a substitute before finally earning his place in the starting lineup. Since then, he has continued to battle through pain and adversity. Generous on the pitch, he has consistently delivered both defensively and offensively. After defeats, he was often the first player to face the media, defend his teammates, explain the situation, and apologise to supporters.

Probable starting XI

(4-3-3) : Chamakh; Valery, Talbi, Rekik, Abdi; Skhiri, Khedira, Hannibal; Tounekti, Elloumi, Ayari

What to expect from fans at games?

Tunisia are expected to be backed by strong and passionate support despite the cost of travelling to the United States and Mexico for group matches. It should also be noted that, apart from the incidents involving Tunisia and England supporters before the 1998 World Cup match in Marseille, Tunisia’s fans have not developed a reputation for violence. On the contrary, both in Russia and Qatar, they acted as ambassadors for their country, even launching initiatives promoting tourism in Tunisia. Videos of their travels and the vibrant atmosphere they created in the streets remain powerful testimony to that spirit.

This article is part of JoySports' collaboration with The Guardian. The cooperation enables readers to access team news, previews, and more from all 48 teams that qualified for the FIFA World Cup 2026.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.