Glasgow 2026: Akai Nettey loses men’s Light Middleweight quarter-final to Marvin Clair

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana’s Precious Akai Nettey has been eliminated from the men's Light Middleweight-70kg event after a unanimous decision loss to Marvin Clair of Mauritius.
Wednesday's defeat effectively ends Nettey's search for a medal at the Commonwealth Games, but Marvin Claire is guaranteed to finish with at least bronze.
All five judges scored the fight 27 - 30 after three rounds at fighting at the SEC Hall 5.
Nettey was one of five quarter-finalists in men's boxing.
However, his exit means two have already failed after Desmond Pappoe withdrew from his contest with a shoulder injury.
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