Boxing

Glasgow 2026: Akai Nettey loses men’s Light Middleweight quarter-final to Marvin Clair

Source: Victor Atsu Tamakloe   
  29 July 2026 2:12pm
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Ghana’s Precious Akai Nettey has been eliminated from the men's Light Middleweight-70kg event after a unanimous decision loss to Marvin Clair of Mauritius.

Wednesday's defeat effectively ends Nettey's search for a medal at the Commonwealth Games, but Marvin Claire is guaranteed to finish with at least bronze.

All five judges scored the fight 27 - 30 after three rounds at fighting at the SEC Hall 5.

Nettey was one of five quarter-finalists in men's boxing.

However, his exit means two have already failed after Desmond Pappoe withdrew from his contest with a shoulder injury.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group