BOSTenergies meets fuel tanker drivers over their concerns at the Kumasi depot

BOSTenergies has given the assurance to all its stakeholders that it will do everything possible to ensure the Kumasi depot continues to meet the market demand using the existing loading arms.

“BOSTenergies has taken note of concerns raised by fuel tanker drivers regarding operations at the Company’s Kumasi Depot and wishes to assure the public, the tanker drivers and other stakeholders that the concerns are being addressed.

“The concerns, which led to the intention by some tanker drivers to embark on a three-day strike, were already known to management and were actively being addressed prior to the intended strike”.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency in Accra said their concerns related primarily to the condition of a loading arm and inadequate parking capacity at the Kumasi Bulk Road Vehicle (BRV) Park.

“The Company had already engaged a contractor to undertake the necessary works for the replacement of the damaged loading arm. The intervention is intended to restore the loading infrastructure to the required operational, reliability and safety standards”.

The statement said BOSTenergies also acknowledged concerns about inadequate parking space for Bulk Road Vehicles at the Kumasi BRV Park and had previously acquired a parcel of land to be developed into a 200-truck-capacity facility.

“Presently, BOSTenergies has awarded a contract for the construction of a new BRV parking facility. The planned expansion is expected to significantly improve parking capacity and ease congestion associated with tanker operations at the Kumasi Depot.

“As an interim measure, BOSTenergies continues to lease a third-party facility for the parking of the BRVs pending completion of the new 200 truck capacity facility”.

The statement said BOSTenergies had engaged representatives of the tanker drivers’ union and provided assurances regarding the measures being undertaken to address the concerns raised.

It said following the engagement, the tanker drivers had agreed to suspend their intention to embark on the proposed three-day strike and continue dialogue with BOSTenergies as the outstanding concerns are addressed.

“The Company values the important role played by tanker drivers in the efficient distribution of petroleum products across the country and remains committed to constructive engagement with them and their representatives.

“BOSTenergies will continue to work collaboratively with the tanker drivers, the NPA and other relevant stakeholders to ensure that the concerns raised are addressed in a sustainable and responsible manner”.

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