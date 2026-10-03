Telecom

MTN set to deploy 5G services after winning spectrum licenses worth US$202m

Source: Joy Business  
  3 October 2026 1:19am
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

MTN Ghana has indicated it will soon roll out 5G services after it receives the spectrum license from the National Communications Authority (NCA).

This is coming after the telecom giant announced that the NCA has notified the firm of the award of spectrum in the 700 MHz and 3 GHz bands, following its invitation to apply for spectrum licences in the 700 MHz, 2.3 GHz and 3 GHz mid-band frequencies for the provision of 5G and mobile broadband services.

The 700 MHz AND 3 GHz bands could cost MTN some US$202 million

In a notice to investors and shareholders, MTN said it is currently finalising the required formalities and payment obligations associated with the licence acquisition.

“The licence payments have been incorporated into the company’s equity free cash flow outlook”, MTN added in the circular.

It disclosed that following the issuance of the spectrum licences, the company will deploy the 5G spectrum in addition to its existing spectrum stock to strengthen network capacity, enhance service quality, and improve customer experience across Ghana.

It also stated that this will be critical in assisting the firm to drive growth in 5G mobility as well as in fulfilling its aspirations to the home connectivity in Ghana

It continued that MTN Ghana will keep the market informed of material developments as it advances the rollout of the newly awarded spectrum and high-speed 5G services aimed at enhancing customer experience across the country.

“The company appreciates the continued support of its shareholders and other stakeholders as it undertakes this strategic investment,” it added.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.
DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

Related to this story




Most Popular News

Latest Stories

About Us

The Multimedia Group

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Terms of Use

Privacy Policy

Radio

Joy 99.7 FM

Adom 106.3 FM

Hitz 103.9 FM

Asempa 94.7 FM

Luv 99.5 FM

Nhyira 104.5 FM

TV

Joy News

Adom TV

Joy Prime

MultiTVWorld.com

Adom TV (Audio)

Joy News (Audio)

Social

YouTube

Facebook

Twitter

Instagram

LinkedIn

Infographics

More

Games

Habitat Fair

Impact Makers

Galamsey

Archives

Elections

Download on App Store Get it on Google Play Explore it on AppGallery
tune in radio TuneIn iTunes iTunes Spotify Spotify
© 1996-2026 Copyright: MyjoyOnline.com | The Multimedia Group