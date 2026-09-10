NCA clears MTN, Telecel, Goal for next stage of 5G spectrum licensing

The National Communications Authority (NCA) has cleared three companies to advance to the next stage of Ghana’s 5G spectrum licensing process, while disqualifying one of the four applicants.

Scancom Plc (MTN Ghana), Ghana Telecommunications Company Limited (Telecel Ghana), and Goal Telecommunications Ltd have all passed the eligibility and technical qualification assessments conducted by the regulator.

Infrava Ltd was the only applicant that failed to meet the requirements.

The NCA said all four applicants submitted their applications before the 5 p.m. deadline on August 27, 2026, and have since been informed of the outcome, with reasons provided where applicable.

“All Applicants have been duly informed of the Authority’s determination in respect of their applications, with reasons provided where applicable,” the NCA said in a statement issued on September 9.

The three successful applicants will now proceed to Stage 3, covering the opening and ranking of their Best Price Offers for spectrum licences in the 700MHz, 2.3GHz and 3GHz bands.

The NCA said Infrava’s Envelope B submission will not be opened, while the qualified applicants will separately receive details of the date, time and venue for the next stage.

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