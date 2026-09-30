Okada riders must belong to registered unions or companies from 2027 – NRSA

The Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Abraham Amaliba, says the Authority will, from January 1, 2027, stop registering individual commercial motorbike riders as part of measures to improve regulation and accountability in the Okada sector.

Under the new arrangement, the NRSA will register only recognised okada unions and companies, with individual riders required to belong to a registered union or operate under a registered company before they can obtain the necessary licence to operate commercially.

Speaking on Joy Prime on Wednesday, September 30 Mr Amaliba said the new system would enable the authorities to better identify and regulate commercial motorbike riders, while strengthening self-regulation within the sector.

“My output will not register an individual okada rider anymore. So I am going to register only unions and companies,” he said.

He explained that the NRSA would provide the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) with details of members of registered unions, allowing the DVLA to register their motorcycles and issue the appropriate number plates and licences.

“I will provide the link of the union member to DVLA and then they will now register your number and give you a number,” Mr Amaliba said.

According to him, the new system will be launched in the last quarter of 2026, with the full registration regime beginning on January 1, 2027.

“We are going to launch the okada in the last quarter of this year. It will be a grand launch and then it will roll out. We are going to place adverts for people, for unions to start coming to register with us. And we will also give the name to DVLA to then provide them with their licences and their number plate.”

Asked whether there was a specific date for the implementation, Mr Amaliba said: “It starts January 1st. We are going to start it immediately.”

The NRSA's planned registration system, he said, is intended to create a clearer chain of accountability by linking individual riders to registered unions or companies before they can legally operate commercially.

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