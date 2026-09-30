MTTD must intensify enforcement against unregulated drivers – NRSA

Audio By Carbonatix
The Director-General of the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), Abraham Amaliba, has called on the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) to intensify enforcement against commercial drivers operating outside recognised transport terminals and unions.
Mr Amaliba said such drivers, whom he referred to as “wah-wah people,” pose a challenge to effective self-regulation within the commercial transport sector because they operate outside the structures of transport unions.
“I’m aware of those ones. That’s why they call them wah-wah people,” he said.
Speaking on Joy Prime's dialogue on the country's road safety crisis on Wednesday, September 30, Mr Amaliba said the transport unions can only effectively regulate drivers who operate under their respective terminals and associations. Drivers operating independently on the streets, he said, must instead be monitored and regulated by the MTTD.
“For those people, we will then leave them to the MTTD outside the terminal, and the MTTD must be up and doing as well,” he stated.
He explained that transport unions have a responsibility to regulate their members within the terminals, while the MTTD should focus on drivers operating outside those organised structures.
“So, if they are able to regulate their people indoors, the outdoor will be done by the MTTD,” Mr Amaliba said.
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