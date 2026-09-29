AMA reminds drivers of yellow-plated vehicles to obtain commercial driver’s licences from Assembly

Audio By Carbonatix
The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) has reminded drivers of commercially registered vehicles operating within the metropolis to obtain commercial driver’s licences from the Assembly, in line with its by-laws regulating commercial transport operations.
The requirement is contained in the AMA (Operation of Commercial Vehicles) By-laws, 2017, which provides for the regulation of commercial transport services and compliance with the Assembly’s licensing requirements.
Head of Public Affairs at the AMA, Mr Gilbert Nii Ankrah, said the reminder had become necessary due to persistent misunderstandings among motorists and enforcement personnel over the distinction between a commercial driver’s licence and a vehicle sticker.
Mr Ankrah explained that the commercial driver’s licence is issued as a card and costs GH¢60 for new applicants, while annual renewal costs GH¢23.
He clarified that the licence is separate from the vehicle sticker, which is displayed on the vehicle’s windscreen.
According to him, drivers of commercially registered vehicles, identified by their yellow registration plates, are required to obtain the AMA commercial driver’s licence in addition to the appropriate driving licence issued by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).
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