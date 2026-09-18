National dialogue to reset local governance

A new national development platform is being developed to bring citizens, local authorities, traditional leaders, businesses, civil society organisations and other stakeholders together to tackle challenges confronting development at the electoral-area level.

The proposed National Dialogue on Electoral Area Development and Collaborative Local Governance by the Ghana Association of Assembly Members & National Association of Unit Committee Members is expected to provide a platform for stakeholders to exchange practical ideas, identify opportunities for collaboration and strengthen citizen participation and institutional accountability.

The initiative, announced in Accra on September 14, 2026, is being developed as a non-partisan and development-focused programme under the theme: “From Electoral Areas to Development: Strengthening Collaborative Local Governance for Inclusive Community Development.”

The organisers said the initiative was premised on the recognition that development ultimately took place in communities and that national policies, public investments and development programmes must effectively respond to the realities and priorities of people at the local level.

They said the electoral area provided an important link between citizens, local representatives, local government structures, traditional authorities and other development actors.

However, they noted that development outcomes at that level could be undermined by weak communication, inadequate coordination, limited participation, poor resource mobilisation and accountability gaps.

The National Dialogue is therefore expected to promote a more collaborative approach to addressing local development challenges.

Broad stakeholder participation

The programme will examine how citizens can participate more meaningfully in decisions affecting their communities and how local authorities and communities can work together more effectively.

It will also explore the contribution of traditional leadership to inclusive community development, the role of businesses in supporting local economic development, and how young people can participate in shaping the future of their communities.

Civil society organisations and the media are also expected to play key roles in strengthening public accountability, while research and evidence will be used to inform local governance and development practices.

Rather than being a one-off event, the organisers said the initiative was being developed as a broader 2026–2028 programme involving national dialogue and stakeholder engagement, regional and local consultations, evidence gathering, collaborative problem-solving, partnership development, monitoring, learning and follow-up.

It is also expected to generate recommendations for the wider 2027–2030 local governance and development conversation.

From dialogue to action

The organisers said the initiative would seek to move beyond speeches and declarations towards practical recommendations, institutional commitments, partnerships and sustained action.

Its key areas of focus will include electoral-area development, collaborative local governance, local economic development, community infrastructure and services, youth participation, accountability and citizen participation.

Traditional leadership and community development, public-private-community partnerships, as well as inclusive and sustainable community development, will also form part of the discussions.

The organisers are inviting central and local government institutions, Regional Coordinating Councils, Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies, traditional authorities, private-sector organisations, civil society groups, development partners, universities and research institutions to participate.

Professional bodies, youth and community organisations, media organisations and citizens across the country are also being encouraged to contribute.

Participation could include technical expertise, research, institutional engagement, community mobilisation, media support, financial investment, logistics and knowledge sharing.

Media as development partner

The organisers said the media would be encouraged to go beyond covering the dialogue and serve as a strategic public-interest partner in the wider development conversation.

Its proposed role includes educating citizens on local governance, amplifying community voices, facilitating informed public dialogue and investigating and reporting on development concerns.

The media would also help document local innovations and challenges, communicate outcomes from the dialogue and follow up on commitments and actions made by stakeholders.

The organisers said such involvement would help the public understand, participate in and follow through on the national conversation.

Expected outcomes

Among the expected outputs are a National Dialogue Report, stakeholder recommendations, local development case studies, policy and practice briefs and documentation of community priorities.

The programme is also expected to generate institutional and stakeholder commitments, partnership opportunities, stories on local innovations and a framework for continued engagement and accountability.

In a statement, the organisers stressed that Ghana's development could not be sustained by government alone.

“The development of Ghana cannot be sustained by government alone. It requires meaningful collaboration among citizens, local authorities, traditional leaders, businesses, civil society, development partners, the media and other stakeholders.”

They said the National Dialogue was intended to create a credible space for those actors to listen to one another, understand local realities, design practical responses and contribute to lasting development.

The National Dialogue on Electoral Area Development and Collaborative Local Governance is being positioned as a proposed national platform for strengthening citizen participation, local governance collaboration, community development and practical partnerships across Ghana.

Further details on the programme, including participation opportunities, dates, venues and partnership arrangements, are expected to be communicated through official channels.

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