Ghana TVET appoints Ishmael Kodzokpo as Chairman for Anfoeta Technical Institute

Audio By Carbonatix
The Ghana TVET Service has officially appointed Ishmael Kodzokpo as the Chairman of the Governing Board for Anfoeta Technical Institute.
The appointment, formally conveyed by the Director-General’s office, is made in accordance with Section 79(1) of the Pre-tertiary Education Act, 2020 (Act 1049).
Under this statutory provision, the Governing Board is entrusted with the strategic leadership, institutional policy oversight, and administrative governance required to drive excellence in public Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) institutions.
As Board Chair, Mr. Kodzokpo and the members of the board will steer the strategic direction of Anfoeta Technical Institute, ensuring robust governance, adherence to Ghana TVET Service directives, and the advancement of quality competency-based training to equip students with critical industry skills.
Expressing his gratitude following the appointment, Mr. Kodzokpo thanked the Ghana TVET Council of Service and the Director-General for the confidence reposed in him.
He also expresses his gratitude to Emmanuel Kwasi Bedzra, the Member of Parliament for Ho West.
He affirmed his dedication to working closely with the management of the institute, the Volta Regional Directorate, and industry partners to elevate the school into a premier technical training hub.
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