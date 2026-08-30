Green TVET initiative to prepare Ghanaian youth for emerging jobs

Audio By Carbonatix
Ghana has launched the Green TVET Initiative to equip young people with green skills, climate resilience and sustainable innovation needed to take advantage of emerging employment opportunities in a changing global economy.
The initiative is being implemented by the Ghana TVET Service in partnership with the International Labour Organization (ILO) as part of preparations for the 2026 National TVET Week.
It seeks to integrate environmentally sustainable practices and climate-smart technologies into Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes across the country.
The programme comes as industries increasingly adopt renewable energy, cleaner production methods, sustainable agriculture and other environmentally responsible technologies in response to climate change.
It is also expected to support Ghana’s efforts to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals, particularly those relating to quality education, clean energy, decent work, sustainable industrialisation and climate action.
Director-General of the Ghana TVET Service, Dr Eric Kofi Adzroe, said the initiative was based on the recognition that future jobs would require workers to combine technical expertise with knowledge of environmental sustainability and climate resilience.
He said the programme places significant emphasis on training TVET educators, including principals, vice principals and facilitators, in green skills, climate-smart technologies, sustainable institutional management and environmentally responsible teaching methods.
According to Dr Adzroe, the trained educators will transfer the knowledge to students through classroom instruction and practical training, enabling graduates to work with sustainable technologies and environmentally friendly practices relevant to their respective fields.
At the Wa Technical Institute, for example, preparations are underway to establish a Solar Photovoltaic (PV) training programme with modern tools and equipment, providing students with practical skills to participate in Ghana’s growing renewable energy sector.
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