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Deputy Health Minister charges military nurses, midwives to remain dedicated to service

Source: Myjoyonline.com  
  19 September 2026 3:46pm
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The Deputy Minister for Health, Prof. Dr Grace Ayensu-Danquah, has urged Ghanaian military nurses and midwives to continue demonstrating compassion, pursuing professional excellence, and remaining dedicated to service “by land, sea, and air”.

She made the call at the closing ceremony of the 2026 Military Nightingales’ Week Celebration on September 17.

The week-long celebration provided an opportunity to promote professional development, recognise outstanding service, and honour the contributions of serving and retired military nurses and midwives to healthcare delivery.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof. Dr Ayensu-Danquah emphasised the importance of drawing on the experience and knowledge of retired nurses and midwives to help prepare the next generation of health professionals.

She encouraged the profession to continue to benefit from the wealth of experience of retired personnel as part of efforts to strengthen professional development.

Prof. Dr Ayensu-Danquah congratulated the awardees and honourees for their contributions and achievements.

She also commended the organisers, the leadership of the 37 Military Hospital, sponsors, partners, and personnel whose efforts contributed to the success of the celebration.

The Deputy Minister further assured the Ghana Armed Forces Medical Services of the Ministry of Health’s continued support for the welfare, training, and professional advancement of military nurses and midwives.

She subsequently declared the 2026 Military Nightingales’ Week Celebration officially closed, urging military nurses and midwives to remain committed to compassionate service and professional excellence.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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