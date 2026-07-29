Nursing and Midwifery Council awaits report before sanctioning nurses over Charles Amissah’s death

The Nursing and Midwifery Council (NMC) says it cannot begin disciplinary proceedings against nurses implicated in the death of hit-and-run victim Charles Amissah because it has not yet received the official report of the committee that investigated the incident.

The report by the Professor Agyeman Badu Akosa Committee recommended disciplinary sanctions against nursing staff accused of allegedly refusing Charles Amissah medical care.

Specifically, the committee recommended that Akosua Turkson and Joy Daisy Nelson be referred to their respective institutions and the Nursing and Midwifery Council for disciplinary action.

However, speaking during a visit by Parliament's Health Committee, the Registrar of the Nursing and Midwifery Council, Philomina Woolley, said the Council has only received a directive from the Ministry of Health but not the committee's findings needed to initiate the disciplinary process.

"We received the letter from the Ministry of Health to sanction the nurses. However, we cannot sanction the nurses without reports from the committee, so we wrote back to the Ministry of Health to furnish us with the reports, and that is where we are. We are yet to receive a response from them."

Mrs. Woolley explained that the Council's disciplinary procedures require the committee's report to establish the basis for any sanctions before action can be taken.

Chairman of Parliament's Health Committee, Dr. Mark Kurt Nawaane, said he expects the Ministry of Health to forward the report to the Council soon so the disciplinary process can commence.

"The committee's report is with the Ministry of Health; it's being assessed. There's a referral to them and very soon the document will get to them. The last time we were with the Medical and Dental Council, they had received it. So I'm hoping that within a matter of time the one involving the nurses will also be received."

The delay means the Nursing and Midwifery Council is yet to act on the committee's recommendations, pending receipt of the official report from the Ministry of Health.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.