Beyond the ribbon: Why the sport of dog showing matters for every pet owner

To the uninitiated, a dog show might look like little more than a parade of pampered pets trotting around a ring while a judge examines their coats and teeth. But behind the glossy coats and polished presentation lies a deep-rooted, purpose-driven sport.

At its heart, a dog show is a celebration of canine excellence, breeding dedication, and the unbreakable bond between humans and their four-legged companions.

Whether through the structured precision of an international conformation show or the joyful atmosphere of a community fun show, participating in purebred and companion animal events elevates how we care for, understand, and raise our dogs.

Understanding the Sport of Conformation

In a standard conformation show, dogs are not actually competing against one another in a footrace or obstacle course; rather, each dog is judged against its official breed standard—a blueprint outlining the ideal anatomy, temperament, structure, and coat characteristics of that specific breed.

What goes into preparing a dog for the ring is immense. It takes months—sometimes years—of meticulous conditioning, precise dietary management, structured physical fitness, and painstaking coat preparation. A show dog must be taught to stand still ("stack") with confidence while a judge conducts a hands-on examination, and to gait at a controlled pace to display effortless, sound movement. Beyond physical beauty, a true show dog possesses stability of mind, composure, and a willingness to perform under pressure.

International Excellence: Looking Back at Last Year’s Champions

The caliber of competition at our regional events has grown exponentially, drawing top-tier dogs from across the globe. Last year’s edition of the August Classic demonstrated just how international and high-caliber the sport has become, with standout champions making their mark across categories:

Junior Best in Show: Astro Vom Zwinger Aegon-One (Labrador Retriever) — Nigeria

Best in Show: Madrid (Samoyed) — Colombia

Reserve Best in Show: Tweety Vom Finkenschlaq (German Shepherd Dog) — Nigeria

2nd Reserve Best in Show: Money Pick Pocket (Shih Tzu) — Ghana

These victories were not just about bragging rights; they represented years of strategic breeding, health testing, and dedicated handler partnership spanning continents.

Why Every Dog Owner Should Experience a Show

You don't need to be a seasoned breeder to gain immense value from participating in or attending a dog show: FCI Conformation Shows (CACIB / CAC): For purebred dog owners, entering an official FCI-sanctioned show offers an objective, expert evaluation of your dog's breeding value and health structure. Earning titles such as CAC (Certificat d'Aptitude au Championnat) or CACIB (Certificat d'Aptitude au Championnat International de Beauté) issued by the Kennel Union of Ghana(KUG) with endorsement from the Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI) confirms that your dog meets global standards, enhancing your kennel's reputation and preserving the integrity of the breed.

Fun Shows & Performance Events: If you own a companion pet, a mixed-breed dog, or are simply curious about dog sports, a fun show offers a relaxed, welcoming venue. Categories like obedience, agility, and casual showing allow owners to build deep trust, improve off-leash control, and socialize their dogs in a safe, controlled environment.

Building the Next Generation: The Power of Junior Handling

One of the most rewarding aspects of the sport is the Junior Handling class, designed specifically for young handlers. In Junior Handling, judges evaluate the child’s handling skills, posture, and gentle control over the dog rather than the dog's physical conformation.

Introducing children to Junior Handling teaches invaluable life skills:

Responsible Pet Ownership: Kids learn that a dog’s well-being relies on daily care, grooming, and respectful communication.

Confidence & Sportsmanship: Walking into a show ring builds self-assurance, poise, and grace—teaching young people how to celebrate wins humbly and accept losses constructively.

Empathy & Bond: Working as a team with a dog fosters deep empathy and emotional intelligence that lasts a lifetime.

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Author, Emmanuel Asare is a pet groomer and Shih Tzu Breeder at Adanfopa Petcare.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.