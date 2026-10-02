Renewed flood intervention at Mallam Junction raises hopes among residents, businesses

Renewed government intervention at Mallam Junction is raising hopes among residents, motorists and businesses of a lasting solution to the recurring flooding that has affected the area.

The latest efforts form part of a broader government response to the landfill, drainage and environmental challenges blamed for worsening flooding in Mallam and surrounding communities.

The government has deployed personnel and operational teams to the Mallam area as part of efforts to address the underlying causes of flooding and improve the flow of stormwater.

The intervention follows earlier engagements initiated from Jubilee House under the leadership of Chief of Staff Julius Debrah, bringing together relevant government agencies, the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly and private-sector stakeholders operating around the affected area.

Those engagements focused on the landfill, blocked drainage channels and other environmental factors associated with the recurring flooding around Mallam Junction.

The renewed activity comes against the background of ongoing government efforts to restore waterways and drainage systems in flood-prone areas across Greater Accra.

In August, work began to reclaim the Lafa water retention basin at Mallam, with the 48 Engineer Regiment of the Ghana Armed Forces deployed to remove years of accumulated solid waste and silt that had reduced the basin’s capacity to retain stormwater. The operation also included the removal of illegal structures and plans to construct protective embankments.

The Post-Flood Mitigation Task Force, which is coordinating the wider exercise, has said the objective is to restore the integrity of waterways and reduce the impact of flooding in affected communities.

For residents and businesses around Mallam Junction, the renewed attention is being viewed as a welcome departure from interventions that often intensify only after heavy rainfall causes flooding.

They say sustained government presence at the landfill and drainage sites could help address the conditions that contribute to the accumulation of floodwater, rather than relying solely on emergency responses after downpours.

The Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly’s involvement is also considered critical, given its role in local sanitation enforcement, drainage maintenance and monitoring of activities around the affected areas.

The Assembly has previously acknowledged the environmental challenges associated with the landfill, while residents have repeatedly raised concerns about waste dumping and blocked drainage channels in the area.

Among businesses operating in the area, CAITECH has also expressed willingness to support efforts to address the flooding challenge, including providing funding, equipment and logistics for dredging and other remedial works.

The renewed intervention therefore provides an opportunity for government agencies, the Municipal Assembly and private-sector operators to build on those commitments and pursue a coordinated response.

Mallam Junction has repeatedly experienced flooding during periods of intense rainfall, affecting traffic movement, businesses and residents in surrounding communities.

The wider Lafa basin has also been identified as a critical part of the flooding challenge. Officials from the Ghana Hydrological Authority have explained that years of dumping, siltation and encroachment had significantly reduced its capacity to receive and channel stormwater.

The government’s current approach seeks to address those underlying conditions through dredging, waste removal, drainage works and enforcement against encroachment.

For commuters who regularly use the Mallam corridor, sustained improvements in drainage and waste management could help reduce disruptions to traffic and access to surrounding communities.

Businesses also stand to benefit from a cleaner and safer environment, particularly as flooding along major commercial and transport corridors can disrupt operations, damage property and affect customer access.

Residents are consequently calling for the current momentum to be maintained until the landfill, drainage and wider environmental challenges are comprehensively addressed.

They say the immediate objective is not simply to clear floodwater after heavy rains, but to address the conditions that cause or worsen flooding in the first place.

The renewed activity has also placed greater emphasis on collaboration between central government, the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly and businesses operating around Mallam.

Such cooperation, residents say, will be important in preventing illegal dumping, maintaining drainage channels and ensuring that activities around the area do not further obstruct the natural flow of stormwater.

The current intervention has therefore shifted attention towards how the government and other stakeholders can sustain the work and translate the ongoing operations into a more permanent solution.

For many residents, the priority is straightforward: they want an end to the recurring flooding that has disrupted their lives, businesses and daily movement.

The renewed deployment of personnel and equipment to the Mallam area has consequently been welcomed as a positive development, with residents hopeful that the combined efforts of government agencies, the Post-Flood Mitigation Task Force, the Weija-Gbawe Municipal Assembly and private-sector stakeholders will produce lasting results.

What residents now want is continuity—ensuring that the work continues beyond the immediate operation until the landfill, drainage and environmental challenges around Mallam Junction are durably addressed.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.