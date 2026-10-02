Kwabena Boamah appointed Board Chair for Impact Investing Ghana

Impact Investing Ghana (IIGh) is pleased to announce a transition in its Board of Directors leadership. Kwabena Boamah has been appointed as the new Board Chair, bringing more than 25 years of leadership experience in asset management, pensions, and investment management to support the organisation's next phase of growth and ecosystem development.

Kwabena succeeds Alex Asiedu, inaugural chair, who is concluding his seven-year tenure after guiding the organisation through a period of significant institutional growth and ecosystem building.

Mr. Boamah is the Managing Director of Stanbic Investment Management Services Ltd (SIMS), one of Ghana’s leading pension and asset management firms, overseeing more than USD 1.5 billion in assets under management. He joins the IIGh Board at a pivotal time as the organisation advances its mission to deepen impact investing and mobilise greater pools of domestic capital for sustainable development in Ghana and across Africa.

A respected voice in Ghana’s financial sector, Mr. Boamah currently chairs the Fund Managers & Investment Advisors Committee of the Ghana Securities Industry Association (GSIA) and brings extensive governance experience, including serving on the board of Oasis Africa VC Fund Limited. He is widely recognised for championing conversations around sustainable investments and unlocking pension assets in Africa to drive economic growth, real-sector investment, and impact.

During his time as Board Chair, Mr Asiedu was central to IIGh’s evolution from an emerging platform into a credible force for impact investing in Ghana and across Africa. Under his leadership, IIGh expanded its work across research, advocacy, convening, and capital mobilisation, including the successful sponsoring of the design and first close of Ci-Gaba, West Africa’s first private sector fund-of-funds to unlock domestic pension capital for SMEs and the Deal Source Africa platform. He leaves a strong foundation to enable more growth and transformation.

Amma Lartey, Chief Executive Officer, expressed strong support for the transition."We are delighted to welcome Mr Boamah as our new Board Chair. His deep industry expertise, proven leadership and commitment to impact and sustainable investing will be invaluable as we enter the next phase of growth. The past seven years have been a period of tremendous impact and institution-building for IIGh. We are also deeply grateful to Alex for his leadership and guidance. The strong foundation he helped establish will support IIGh’s ambitions for its next phase."

"It has been a privilege to serve as Board Chair and witness IIGh evolve, and I am incredibly proud of what we have accomplished together," reflected outgoing Board Chair Alex Asiedu. "I am delighted with the foundation we have built and the partnerships we have cultivated. I leave the role knowing the board is in excellent hands. Kwabena Boamah has the experience and strategic insights to take this work to even greater heights."

"I am honoured to take on the role of Board Chair at such an important time," said Mr. Kwabena Boamah. "IIGh has built a strong foundation, and I look forward to working with the Board, management, and partners to unlock greater pools of capital and drive sustainable economic transformation across the region."

Mr Boamah is an alumnus of the Executive Development Program at The Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania, and holds a Doctorate in Finance from SMC University, Switzerland, an MBA from the Paris Graduate School of Management, a Diploma in Financial Management from ACCA, and a Certificate in Investment Performance Measurement from the CFA Institute. Impact Investing Ghana remains committed to catalysing a thriving impact investing ecosystem, connecting capital, enterprise, and impact to drive inclusive economic growth.

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