‘Fear delegates’ tag: Afoko touts genuineness among delegates ahead of NPP delegates conference

New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman aspirant Paul Afoko says his campaign to unite the party is gaining traction among delegates.

He believes the positive reception to his message signals a growing appetite for reconciliation within the opposition party.

Mr Afoko insists that without unity, the NPP’s ambition to return to power will remain difficult to achieve, urging delegates to look beyond the election of party officers and use the conference as an opportunity to rebuild trust and strengthen the party’s foundations.

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This comes as a total of 7,163 delegates from across Ghana are expected to participate in the Delegates Congress and national officers’ elections on Saturday, October 3, 2026, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The congress will be held in two parts, with delegates expected to consider proposed amendments to portions of the party’s constitution before voting to elect national officers.

Forty-five aspirants are contesting nine national executive positions, including National Chairman, Vice Chairman, General Secretary, National Organiser, National Women’s Organiser, National Youth Organiser, National Nasara Organiser, National Treasurer and National Communications Director.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.