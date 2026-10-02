Fusaini Yakubu Abanga leads NPP National Youth Organiser race with 45% in Global InfoAnalytics poll

Fusaini Yakubu Abanga has maintained his lead in the race for National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), recording 45% in the final wave of a Global InfoAnalytics tracking poll.

The survey, conducted between September 24 and 28, 2026, put Clement Opoku Gyamfi on 22%, followed by Michael Osei Boateng with 14%.

Alfred Ababio and Vera Oye Bram-Larbi each recorded 7%, while Chris Lloyd Asamoah polled 4%.

The figures form part of a three-wave tracking exercise conducted in September, with Abanga's measured support remaining relatively stable throughout the period.

He recorded 46% in the first wave on September 17 before polling 45% in both the September 23 and September 28 surveys.

Gyamfi, meanwhile, recorded 30% in the first wave before dropping to 22% in the second wave, where he remained in the final survey.

Boateng's support increased from 9% in the first wave to 14% in the second and final waves.

Ababio also recorded an increase, moving from 1% in the first wave to 8% in the second before recording 7% in the final survey. Bram-Larbi moved from 4% initially to 7% in the final wave.

Asamoah's measured support moved in the opposite direction, falling from 9% in the first wave to 4% in the final two surveys.

Poll methodology

The final survey involved 3,263 NPP delegates across all 16 regions, using the party's 2026 constituencies register, according to Global InfoAnalytics.

The poll was conducted through Computer Assisted Telephone Interviews (CATI), with the organisation reporting a response rate of more than 80% of calls placed.

Global InfoAnalytics reported a 98% confidence level and a margin of error of plus or minus 1.35 percentage points.

The sample size increased from 2,342 delegates in the first wave on September 17 to 3,288 on September 23 before settling at 3,263 in the final survey.

The findings represent measured delegate preferences during the survey period and do not determine the eventual election result.

NPP elections

The NPP's National Officers' Elections are scheduled for Saturday, October 3, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

The Electoral Commission is supervising the election, with 7,121 delegates expected to vote and 47 aspirants contesting various national positions.

The National Youth Organiser position is among nine national offices being contested.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.