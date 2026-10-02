Five NDC youth organisers in Western Region pay courtesy call on Armah-Kofi Buah

Five constituency youth organisers of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Western Region have appealed for greater inclusion of party youth in employment opportunities linked to the government’s cooperative mining and land reclamation programmes.

The youth organisers made the appeal when they paid a courtesy call on the Member of Parliament for Ellembelle and Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah.

Led by Ellembelle Constituency Youth Organiser MacDonald Kwofie, the delegation also reaffirmed its commitment to peace, unity and strengthening the NDC’s youth structures in the region.

The organisers, from Sekondi, Takoradi, Essikado-Ketan, Jomoro and Ellembelle, urged the minister to consider branch youth organisers when opportunities become available under the government’s planned cooperative mining initiatives.

They also called for young people to be considered for employment opportunities expected to emerge from the government’s land reclamation programme.

The appeal formed part of broader discussions on youth participation, grassroots mobilisation and the future of the party in the Western Region.

The youth organisers stressed the importance of peace and stability within the party, saying a peaceful political environment was necessary for effective mobilisation and development.

They also called for stronger collaboration among party executives, elected representatives, youth organisers and grassroots members.

According to them, the strength of the NDC depends largely on its ability to unite members, build trust and work towards common objectives.

The organisers said young people form a significant part of the party’s support base and should therefore be given opportunities to contribute to its growth and community development.

Mr Armah-Kofi Buah welcomed the delegation and commended the organisers for initiating the engagement.

He stressed the need for continuous interaction between elected representatives and the party’s youth structures.

The minister, who also serves as patron of the NDC youth wing in the Western Region, urged the youth organisers to remain disciplined, committed and united while putting the collective interests of the party above individual differences.

He also emphasised the importance of peaceful and respectful political engagement, particularly at the grassroots level.

The engagement ended with a commitment by the organisers to intensify grassroots mobilisation, promote unity and support initiatives aimed at strengthening the NDC’s presence in the Western Region.

The delegation comprised Ernest Anaman of Jomoro, Afriyie-Tsibu Kwabena of Takoradi, Emmanuel Kweku Mensah of Sekondi, Alidu Adama of Essikado-Ketan and MacDonald Kwofie of Ellembelle.

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