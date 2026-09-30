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NDC youth organiser aspirant Okai Mintah consults MMDCEs ahead of elections

Source: Ernest K. Arhinful  
  30 September 2026 2:32pm
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Aspirant for the National Youth Organiser position of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Okai Mintah, has engaged Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) from across the country as part of his consultations ahead of the party’s internal elections.

Mr Mintah said the engagement, held on Wednesday, September 23, at the June 10 House, provided an opportunity for him to share his vision for what he described as a more proactive, organised and impactful Youth Wing of the NDC. He also sought the counsel and guidance of the MMDCEs as he continues his campaign.

According to him, his vision is centred on strengthening political organisation and mobilisation within the NDC Youth Wing across the country.

He said the engagement with the MMDCEs provided useful perspectives as he works to build support for his bid to lead the party’s youth structure.

Mr Mintah expressed appreciation to the MMDCEs for their support, encouragement and advice, saying he was committed to pursuing his vision with determination.

“I am committed to leading a Youth Wing that will drive unprecedented political organisation and mobilisation across the country. I know it can be done, and together, we will do it, Insha Allah!” he said.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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