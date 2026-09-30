Mahama Ayariga leads renewed push for stronger local governance through partnerships

Minister for Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs Mahama Ayariga has engaged development partners and heads of government departments and agencies to strengthen collaboration towards advancing Ghana’s decentralisation and local development agenda.

The engagement took place at a special breakfast meeting at the Alisa Hotel in Accra on Wednesday, September 30, under the theme “Strengthening Partnerships for Sustainable Local Governance and Inclusive Development.”

It provided a platform for stakeholders to review ongoing programmes, assess progress and discuss implementation and funding challenges.

Mr Ayariga outlined key areas requiring stronger collaboration, including local revenue mobilisation, improved service delivery, environmental sanitation, digital transformation and local economic development.

He also stressed the importance of fiscal prudence and effective implementation of development projects at the local level.

Development partners and heads of agencies welcomed the engagement and expressed their readiness to sustain dialogue, share knowledge and improve coordination.

The meeting also paved the way for further technical engagements on specific development priorities as stakeholders seek to strengthen local governance and promote inclusive development.

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