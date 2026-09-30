National

Okai Mintah outlines vision for NDC Youth Wing as he engages MMDCEs

  30 September 2026 2:36pm
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National Youth Organiser aspirant of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), Okai Mintah, says he is committed to building a Youth Wing capable of driving unprecedented political organisation and mobilisation across the country.

He said his vision is to lead a more proactive, organised and impactful Youth Wing that will strengthen the party’s grassroots structures and deepen the participation of young people in the NDC’s political activities.

Mr Mintah made the commitment when he met with the Deans of Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) from across the country at the June 10 House on Wednesday, September 23.

He said the engagement formed part of his consultations with key stakeholders as he seeks to lead the party’s Youth Wing.

He said he used the meeting to share his vision and seek the counsel and guidance of the MMDCEs, expressing appreciation for their support, encouragement and advice.

“I am committed to leading a Youth Wing that will drive unprecedented political organisation and mobilisation across the country. I know it can be done, and together, we will do it, Insha Allah!” he said.

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