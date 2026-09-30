Education

PHOTOS: Ayikuma Methodist Basic School wins National Juniors Challenge

Source: Judy Yayra Avanu  
  30 September 2026 2:29pm
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Ayikuma Methodist Basic School, Accra-Dodowa, has emerged as the winner of the 2026 Zincovit National Juniors Challenge after making its third consecutive appearance in the grand finale.

The competition, organised by the Uniwiz Foundation, was held on September 25, 2026, at the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) in Dansoman and streamed live on JoyPrime.

A total of 286 schools participated in this year’s competition, with Kay-Billie-Klaer International School, Crismond Academy and Eli International School joining Ayikuma Methodist Basic School in the grand finale.

Ayikuma Methodist Basic School received GH¢5,000, an ICT setup, a library setup, laptops and other prizes.

Professor Elsie Effah Kaufmann, Dean of the School of Engineering at the University of Ghana and NSMQ Quiz Mistress, was among the dignitaries who attended the event.

Also present was Representatives of the Ghana Education Service (GES), headline sponsor Zincovit, produced by Indus Life Sciences, members of the organising board and other education stakeholders also attended the event.

Photos capture students, teachers, parents and dignitaries at the 2026 Zincovit National Juniors Challenge grand finale.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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