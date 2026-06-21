National Juniors Challenge launched as 46 schools’ ballot for eighth national championship

The eighth edition of the National Juniors Challenge (NJC), Ghana's nationwide quiz competition for Junior High School (JHS) and primary school pupils, has officially been launched, with 46 schools drawn to compete in this year's national championship.

The media launch and balloting ceremony, held at the Methodist University on Friday, June 19, brought together participating schools, teachers, parents, officials of the Ghana Education Service (GES), representatives of headline sponsor Zincovit, produced by Indus Life Sciences, members of the organising board and education stakeholders.

The event was also streamed live, enabling schools and audiences across the country to witness the proceedings.

Organised by the Uniwiz Foundation and officially recognised by the Ghana Education Service, this year's competition is headlined by Zincovit, a nutritional supplement for children's growth and development.

The 2026 edition follows regional qualifying contests involving 286 schools nationwide, from which 46 earned places in the national championship.

A transparent balloting exercise, supervised by the Deputy Director of Education for Greater Accra, John Kumavor Ranson, determined the fixtures for the competition. Schools were drawn publicly from ballot boxes before the audience and online viewers to ensure fairness and transparency.

Addressing the gathering, Mr Ranson reaffirmed the Ghana Education Service's support for the initiative.

"Giving back to society is the identity of the GES," he said.

He added that the Service remained firmly behind the National Juniors Challenge and encouraged its continued growth to strengthen teaching and learning at the basic school level.

Founder and Chief Executive Officer of the Uniwiz Foundation and founder of the National Juniors Challenge, Wisdom Larry Quarme-Doe, described the launch as the beginning of another journey aimed at nurturing Ghana's future leaders.

"It is an absolute honour to stand before you today as we officially launch a journey of intellect, resilience, and growth: The National Juniors Challenge!" he said.

"Today isn't just about starting a competition; it's about creating a platform where the next generation of leaders, thinkers, and innovators can shine. We are here to celebrate curiosity, ignite a passion for excellence, and challenge our youth to push the boundaries of what they think is possible."

Mr Quarme-Doe expressed appreciation to Zincovit for partnering with the competition, describing the sponsorship as a significant investment in the development of Ghanaian children.

"An ambitious vision like the National Juniors Challenge requires partners who believe deeply in the potential of our youth. That is why we are incredibly proud and grateful to have Zincovit as our official sponsor.

"Zincovit has long been a trusted household name, synonymous with health, immunity, and vitality. Just as Zincovit provides the essential vitamins and minerals to keep our children physically strong and sharp, they are now powering this platform to keep our children's minds active, competitive, and resilient.

"Thank you, Zincovit, for investing so generously in the future of our nation."

He encouraged contestants to view the competition as an opportunity to develop resilience and teamwork rather than focusing solely on winning.

"To our young participants: The National Juniors Challenge is designed for you. Over the coming weeks, you will face tests that challenge your intellect, teamwork, and problem-solving skills.

"But remember this: winning a trophy is only a small part of the journey. The real victory lies in the preparation, the courage to stand on this stage, and the resilience to keep going when the questions get tough. Every single one of you here is already a champion just by stepping up to the challenge."

He also acknowledged the role of parents and teachers in nurturing the participants.

"To the parents and teachers in the room, thank you for nurturing these bright minds. Your support is the foundation upon which their success is built. I urge you to keep cheering them on, win or lose."

Declaring the competition officially open, he said: "Let the minds sharpen, let the excitement begin, and let the journey unfold!

"It is my distinct privilege to declare the National Juniors Challenge officially launched."

The launch featured performances by participating students, including a poetry recital that earned one student a special gift from the sponsors in recognition of the confidence, eloquence and depth of the presentation. Students of Holy Cross High School also staged a choreography performance that kept the audience entertained throughout the programme.

At the close of the ceremony, Zincovit presented souvenirs to participating students, bringing the event to a cheerful end.

Organisers announced that this year's competition introduces Information Technology as part of the contest in line with Ghana's growing emphasis on STEM education. Schools that reach the semi-final stage will also receive cash prizes for the first time, while prize packages for the grand finale have been increased through the sponsorship.

The National Juniors Challenge will begin airing on GHOne TV and Joy Prime from 4 July, with the grand finale to be staged live after the recorded rounds.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.