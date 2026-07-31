We should not over-commercialise football – Eric Alagidede

Football administrator Eric Alagidede has expressed a strong opinion against FIFA’s controversial plans to sell stakes in World Cup competitions to private investors.

Fifa wants to create a commercial subsidiary to run its main events, including its World Cups, and external investors will be able to buy stakes in it.

It said it would "invite third parties to make minority, non-controlling investments" in a new subsidiary – FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE). The plan needs to be passed by a vote of 211 FIFA members.

Infantino has written to them saying they will receive $40m (£30m) if they back his controversial proposal. He has set a deadline of 19 September for federations to accept his plans if they want to access an initial $20m (£15m).

Speaking to Luv FM, the former Accra Great Olympics General Manager stated that the proposal could lead to over-commercialisation of football.

“You cannot commercialise everything and make it so expensive for people to find it is very difficult to watch the game that they love. How many people in the top echelons of our economists actually watch football?

"Very few come to Ghana and ask how many bank managers or top-level CEOs go to the stadium on Sundays. Very few of them. So I think we should not over-commercialise football.

“Truth also be told: when some of these monies arrive, they will end up not being used for the purposes for which they are meant. So for me, I think it's something we shouldn't back. It's something that would really take a lot away from FIFA.

"And you saw how people were complaining about tickets at the last World Cup. The game is for the fans,” he added.

On Thursday, UEFA voted to boycott World Cups if the FIFA plan proceeded.

Hours later, Concacaf, which hosted this year's World Cup, released a statement also rejecting the proposals made by Infantino.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino had indicated the proposals would need a straight majority to go through – meaning 106 of its 211 members needed to vote in favour of the proposal.

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