FIFA plans to speed up launch of new World Cup spin-off

FIFA already has plans to receive the first financing in less than 100 days from private investors in an accelerated launch of a new World Cup spinoff venture, Sky News can reveal.

A confidential presentation shows FIFA wants up to $4.2bn (£3.1bn) banked by October even as President Gianni Infantino is insisting to football associations that a "consultation process" has just been launched ahead of a decision.

And in a bid to gain support by September - amid growing opposition - FIFA has now told member associations the $86m (£65m) windfall can help fund bigger salaries to staff.

A presentation on the new FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) subsidiary, referencing FIFA and FAs, says the outside cash can help "attract top talent with incentive-driven compensation."

The venture has been viewed as a way for Mr Infantino to remain in a lucrative job overseeing the World Cup even if he has to vacate the presidency in 2031 under FIFA's term limits.

There has been fury, particularly from UEFA, that Infantino has been secretly working on partly selling off the money-making parts of the governing body to external investors.

The plan "crosses a line that football's governing institutions should never cross," UEFA said.

Much of the anger has centred on the rushed process and lack of consultation with football associations - even with members of Mr Infantino's own FIFA Council.

The FIFA presentation says it wants binding bids by October with "commitment letters submitted and long form agreements agreed; tender allocations made" before completion, as "investors transfer funds to FIFA by end of October".

In a letter to members obtained by Sky News, Asian Football Confederation President, Sheikh Salman bin Ebrahim Al Khalifa, says he has not "received any detailed governance, financial or legal analysis of the proposal and its potential repercussions, which is totally unacceptable".

The Bahraini royal writes: "The AFC is deeply concerned that FIFA's unilateral actions appear to undermine the very foundations of continental football, which are based on solidarity, cooperation and transparency.

"Moreover, such an initiative will not succeed without the support of all the confederations, which is not the case now."

European associations have begun discussing a World Cup boycott in protest at the plans, Sky News revealed on Tuesday.

The English FA said it was "deeply concerned about the lack of process and governance to get to this point, and the apparent substance and principles involved".

The president of the Czech Republic's FA told Sky News he is backing the scheme.

According to another letter seen by Sky News, the 211 FAs have been given until 19 September to sign up or miss out on having access to $86m (£65m) in cash over the next 12 years.



And Sheikh Salman said: "The AFC is also surprised that the current timeline allows an extremely limited period for consideration of a proposal of such significance, when such decisions should never be rushed, and it is imperative that all factors be considered and debated."

The sustainability of the $20bn (£15bn) FFE subsidiary - with plans to sell off 20% for $4.2bn to investors - could hinge on FIFA expanding its competitions.

FIFA has said FFE would now be "regulating and defining competitions", but the presentation for members selling the new project, which has been seen by Sky News, references "competition enhancement" and "commercial optimisation will unlock the next era of growth".

Mr Infantino wants to expand the World Cup from 48 to 64 teams, despite only just adding 16 teams for the tournament won by Spain this month.

He is working with JP Morgan and Joshua Kushner, the brother of Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, to launch FFE.

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