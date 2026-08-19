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Hijab-wearing Muslim woman reportedly attacked in north London

Source: Albert Kuzor  
  19 August 2026 3:59pm
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A Muslim woman wearing a hijab is reportedly attacked near a bus stop in Edmonton, north London, amid concerns over an increase in anti-Muslim incidents targeting women.

The incident reportedly occurs on August 15, with video footage appearing to show a man punching the woman before another woman intervenes.

TRT Africa posted on its Facebook handle on August 19.

The confrontation reportedly continues until police arrive at the scene and detain the alleged attacker.

Details surrounding the incident, including the circumstances leading to the confrontation, the extent of any injuries and whether charges are brought, remain unclear.

The reported attack comes amid broader concerns over anti-Muslim sentiment and incidents targeting Muslim women in the UK.

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