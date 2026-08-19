Hijab-wearing Muslim woman reportedly attacked in north London

Audio By Carbonatix
A Muslim woman wearing a hijab is reportedly attacked near a bus stop in Edmonton, north London, amid concerns over an increase in anti-Muslim incidents targeting women.
The incident reportedly occurs on August 15, with video footage appearing to show a man punching the woman before another woman intervenes.
TRT Africa posted on its Facebook handle on August 19.
The confrontation reportedly continues until police arrive at the scene and detain the alleged attacker.
Details surrounding the incident, including the circumstances leading to the confrontation, the extent of any injuries and whether charges are brought, remain unclear.
The reported attack comes amid broader concerns over anti-Muslim sentiment and incidents targeting Muslim women in the UK.
Latest Stories
-
Gender Department raises alarm over rising teenage pregnancy in Ashanti Region
17 minutes
-
GJA@77: Ethical journalism foundation for strong, resilient democracies – UK Deputy High Commissioner
21 minutes
-
Police pickup carrying suspects crashes into trotro on KNUST campus, several injured
22 minutes
-
AMA Mayor apologises to alleged extortion victim, orders refund
23 minutes
-
Akwatia MP defends GoldBod, says IMF report didn’t blame it for losses
26 minutes
-
Building community after a merger: What UniMAC’s concord initiative can teach higher education
26 minutes
-
UN security official meets GoldBod CEO Sammy Gyamfi
31 minutes
-
Two detained after French influencer’s scorched body found in vineyard
32 minutes
-
ORAL has been reduced to a tool for political convenience – Kwesi Botchway Jnr
33 minutes
-
6 in 10 businesses fail to properly account for VAT – GRA
34 minutes
-
US retail giant receives $1bn boost from tariff refunds
42 minutes
-
Angélique Kidjo makes history for Africa with star on Hollywood Walk of Fame
42 minutes
-
Know when to wait, verify and publish – GJA President tells journalist
58 minutes
-
“If you think I’m a nobody, so be it” – Presidential aide responds after Disability Graduates reject petition handover
1 hour
-
Rotary Club of Accra Ridge gets new president, vows to create lasting impact
1 hour