Ga Mantse to attend grand Homowo UK festival 2026 in London

The Ga Mantse, His Royal Majesty King Tackie Teiko Tsuru II, is set to attend the Grand Homowo UK Festival in London on October 3, 2026.

The festival, organised by Ga Dangme UK & Ireland, will be held at the Wandsworth Civic Centre, Wandsworth High Street, London, and will bring together Ga Dangme communities and cultural enthusiasts to celebrate the heritage and traditions of the Ga people.

The Ga Mantse will be accompanied by a retinue of chiefs, queen mothers, traditional leaders and elders of the Ga Traditional Council. This will mark the second time the Ga Mantse attends the UK festival.

Homowo, the traditional harvest festival of the Ga people of Accra, is characterised by sacred cultural rites, a royal procession, traditional drumming, cultural performances, Ga folk music and the sprinkling of Kpokpoi, a traditional meal prepared specifically for the annual celebration.

This year’s festival will commemorate 200 years since the Battle of Katamanso, with organisers proposing the theme: “Beyond Katamanso – 200 Years of Peaceful Co-Existence.”

The theme seeks to highlight the peaceful coexistence among communities connected to the historic battle and use the anniversary as an opportunity to promote unity, reconciliation and cultural understanding.

A major highlight of this year’s celebration will be the formal launch of the Homowo Hunger Alleviation Project Initiative (HHAPI), an initiative aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 2, which focuses on ending hunger, achieving food security and improving nutrition.

According to the organisers, HHAPI represents a shift towards using the values and story of Homowo to support practical interventions aimed at improving livelihoods and addressing hunger among Ghanaians at home and abroad.

The festival will also be followed by a thanksgiving service and a business summit, which will provide a platform for Ghanaian businesses to pitch their ideas and ventures to potential investors in the United Kingdom.

The organisers say the event is expected to combine cultural celebration with opportunities for investment, development and stronger links between Ghanaian communities in Ghana and the diaspora.

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