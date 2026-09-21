Football

Black Stars: Godwin Attram replaces Desmond Ofei as assistant coach 

Source: GFA  
  21 September 2026 1:11pm
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The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has confirmed the appointment of former Ghana international Godwin Attram as assistant coach of the Black Stars. 

Attram joins the Black Stars technical team replacing Desmond Ofei, who will now concentrate fully on his role as head coach of the Black Meteors, Ghana's U23 national team.

The appointment forms part of the GFA's technical restructuring as the Black Stars prepare for the upcoming 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers and other international assignments. 

Attram, a former Black Stars midfielder, brings a wealth of experience as both a player and a coach.

The ex-PSV Eindhoven and Silkeborg IF playmaker previously served as Head Coach of Great Olympics and has been involved in various national youth team structures. He is highly regarded for his work in player development and his modern approach to the game.

Desmond Ofei, who combined his role with the Black Stars with his duties as head coach of the Black Satellites and later the Black Meteors, will now focus exclusively on leading Ghana's U23 side as they prepare for the next Olympic Games qualifiers.

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