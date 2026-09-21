Banking and Finance

emPLE Life Insurance named Rising Brand of the Year at 6th CIIG Insurance Excellence Awards

Source: Joy Business   
  21 September 2026 11:30am
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emPLE Life Insurance Ghana LTD has been named Rising Brand of the Year 2025 – Life Category at the 6th Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana (CIIG) Insurance Excellence Awards, held on 29 August 2026.

The recognition marks an important milestone for emPLE Life Insurance and reflects the company’s growing presence and commitment to delivering relevant, accessible and dependable life insurance solutions.

 Commenting on the award, emPLE Ghana CEO & Country Head, Dr. Rafique Daudi, said:

“We are honored to receive this recognition. It belongs to our customers, employees, partners and shareholders who continue to believe in our vision. The award strengthens our commitment to delivering insurance solutions that empower people to achieve their aspirations.”

 Guided by its brand promise, “Empowering People,” emPLE Life Insurance continues to focus on customer experience, innovation and solutions that help individuals, families and organisations protect what matters most and plan confidently for the future.

The company expressed its appreciation to the Chartered Insurance Institute of Ghana for the recognition and its continued contribution to professional excellence within Ghana’s insurance industry.

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DISCLAIMER: The Views, Comments, Opinions, Contributions and Statements made by Readers and Contributors on this platform do not necessarily represent the views or policy of Multimedia Group Limited.

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